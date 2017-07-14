Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

More people beyond Russian lawyer at meeting

The June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort included more people beyond the Russian lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, a source familiar with the circumstances tells CNN.

