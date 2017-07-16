Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International

Pro-Trump media's shifting Russia narratives

Former New York Observer editor Ken Kurson, who worked closely with Jared Kushner, says the Russia controversies are being over-covered, while "actual news that's affecting real people's lives" is getting short shrift.

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular