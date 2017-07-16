Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International

Are WH briefings now a waste of time?

Non-answers are commonplace at the press briefings. But Jeff Mason, head of the White House Correspondents' Association, says the sessions are important both in principle and in practice. Ken Kurson disagrees, calling them "so canned."

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular