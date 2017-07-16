Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International

Trump attorney: Trump Jr. meeting not illegal

When pressed about whether or not it was wrong of Donald Trump Jr. to take a meeting with a Russian attorney, Jay Sekulow, a lawyer for President Trump, says it's easy to look at the meeting from an ethical perspective a year after the fact.

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular