Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney World

Audi ad likens women to used cars in China

German automaker Audi has sparked criticism in China for an ad that equates women to used cars. CNN's Sherisse Pham reports.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular