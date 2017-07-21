Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Your Money, Your America

Scaramucci once called Trump a 'hack politician'

Anthony Scaramucci once called then presidential candidate Donald Trump a "hack politician" who is "anti-American." Now he is the Trump administration's communications director.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular