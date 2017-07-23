Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Will cameras be turned back on at WH briefings?

Dan Pfeiffer, former senior advisor to Obama, says the cameras in the White House press briefings will turn on as a sign that Scaramucci is "playing ball," until they'll curb access again, using it "as a stick to whack the press with."

