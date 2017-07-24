Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney World

South Korea willing to help North Korea during drought

South Korea offers to help North Korea as it struggles with "the worst drought in 100 years." CNN's Kathy Novak reports

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular