CNNMoney Reports

'Repeal-only' health amendment fails in Senate

The "repeal and delay" health amendment, that would roll back Obamacare without a replacement in place, is defeated in the Senate with a 45-55 vote. CNN's Ryan Nobles breaks down the votes.

