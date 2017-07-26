Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Trump announces new Foxconn factory in Wisconsin

President Trump announced Foxconn is opening a new factory in Wisconsin, a $10 billion investment. The Trump administration said the Apple supplier will create thousands of manufacturing jobs in the area.

