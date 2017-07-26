Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Venezuela's opposition party calls for strike

Venezuela's opposition party has called for a 48-hour general strike ahead of Sunday's controversial vote to elect a special assembly to rewrite the country's 1999 constitution. CNN's Paula Newton has more.

