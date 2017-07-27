Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
Jeff Bezos dethrones Bill Gates as world's richest
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
Your Money, Your America
Trump Inc.
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
Who is..?
CNNMoney Investigates
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
The Feed
Markets
Jeff Bezos dethrones Bill Gates as world's richest
Investing
Economy
Buzz
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
Before the Bell
Romans’ Numeral
Investing Guide
Fear & Greed
Quest Means Business
Tech
Jeff Bezos dethrones Bill Gates as world's richest
Business
Culture
Gadgets
Future
Startups
Powering Your World
Upstarts
Innovative Cities
Unhackable
15 Questions
Media
Personal Finance
Should I pay off debt or save?
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Home Trends
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
The wild boar business is booming in Texas
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Start Small, Think Big
Luxury
Queen Elizabeth II is getting a 78% raise from the government
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
CNNMoney World
Arming 'La Resistencia' in Venezuela
'La Resistencia' is using homemade weapons and shields to do battle on the streets of Caracas in the fierce struggle for the future of Venezuela. Paula Newton reports.
Related Videos
02:52
Arming 'La Resistencia' in Venezuela
02:53
Two-day strike against Maduro begins in Venezuela
02:35
South Korea willing to help North Korea during drought
02:00
Treasury Dept. goes after Tillerson's Exxon
01:11
Audi ad likens women to used cars in China
01:38
Is OPEC still relevant?
Top Videos
05:29
Power plants bring big money and big concerns to Maryland community
00:55
Apple's move to help the hearing impaired
02:11
Bikesharing gives independence to these teens
02:36
Would you get 'microchipped' at work?
02:14
Elon Musk: We should regulate AI to keep public safe
01:14
$274M wind farm floating off Scotland
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until September 2018 with this card
$200 just for using this credit card
3 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
Rack up unlimited miles with this astonishing credit card
Most Popular
Jeff Bezos dethrones Bill Gates as world's richest person
Coca-Cola is replacing Coke Zero with a new drink
Twitter now losing users in the U.S.