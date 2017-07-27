Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Arming 'La Resistencia' in Venezuela

'La Resistencia' is using homemade weapons and shields to do battle on the streets of Caracas in the fierce struggle for the future of Venezuela. Paula Newton reports.

