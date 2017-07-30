Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International

Stelter: With Fox's power comes responsibility

If you agree that "Fox & Friends" is "the most powerful TV show in America," because President Trump is a loyal viewer, then you should recognize the show's responsibility to be correct and careful, Brian Stelter says.

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular