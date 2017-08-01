Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

J.K. Rowling sorry for tweets accusing Trump

J.K. Rowling apologized on for a series of tweets that falsely accused President Donald Trump of refusing to shake the hand of a child in a wheelchair during an event last week.

