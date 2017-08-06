Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Eric Bolling suspended from Fox News
Fox News said Saturday that host Eric Bolling will be suspended from air "pending the results of an investigation" into whether he sent lewd photos to co-workers, a network spokesperson confirmed to CNNMoney.
