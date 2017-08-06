Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International

A lawsuit, a suspension: bad week for Fox News

Brian Stelter talks with Oliver Darcy about the new lawsuit alleging the White House was involved in a "fake news" story on Fox News. They also discuss Fox's decision to suspend Eric Bolling amid an investigation into alleged lewd texting.

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular