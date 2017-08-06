Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International

How press conferences could help Trump

President Trump has only granted one solo press conference. But Margaret Talev, president of the White House Correspondents Association, says pressers usually benefit officeholders as well as journalists. Trump can "shape his own message," she says

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular