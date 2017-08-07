Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International

Fixing U.S. infrastructure

CNN's Fareed Zakaria on why President Trump's plan to fix America's roads, airports, dams and more by cutting taxes won't work, and how to tackle the problem effectively.

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular