Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
American Opportunity

Fast food President: I grew up on a $10/week food budget

Kat Cole, Chief Operating Officer and President of North America for food giant Focus Brands, opens up to CNN's Poppy Harlow about how being raised by a single mother shaped her.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular