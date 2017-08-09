Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Drive

Lamborghini Aventador is pure testosterone

The new Lamborghini Aventador is a beast on the track, but CNNMoney's Peter Valdes-Dapena also wants to test it where real people drive.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular