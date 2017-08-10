Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

The infamous O.J. Simpson white Bronco is for sale

This time, O.J. Simpson's getaway vehicle is being chased by bidders, not police. The white Bronco will be featured on an upcoming episode of History Channel's "Pawn Stars," where Simpson's former agent will attempt to sell it.

