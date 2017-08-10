Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Romans' Numeral

Why stocks don't measure the health of the economy

The stock market is hitting records, but not everyone is feeling it. Christine Romans explains why surging stocks are a measure of corporate America's health, but not a pulse check for the economy.

