Why stocks don't measure the health of the economy
by Mike Tarson, Richa Naik, Jeffrey Hsu
@CNNMoney
The stock market is hitting records, but not everyone is feeling it. Christine Romans explains why surging stocks are a measure of corporate America's health, but not a pulse check for the economy.
