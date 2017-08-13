Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International

Trump pledges to hold a press conference

"The president took more questions this week than he had taken in months," CNN White House reporter Kaitlan Collins says. Will he follow through on plans for a "pretty big press conference" on Monday?

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular