James Murdoch's $1 million donation to ADL

Was 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch's criticism of President Trump and contribution to the ADL just a PR move? Brian Stelter and Tanzina Vega discuss the disconnect between the CEO's action and Fox News Channel's coverage.

