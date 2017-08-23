Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

Mnuchin's wife mocks woman over wealth

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's wife Louise Linton apologized for a social media post -- and her subsequent exchange with a commenter -- that sparked an online uproar. CNN's Kate Bennett reports.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular