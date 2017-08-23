Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Trump predicts NAFTA termination

At a rally in Phoenix, President Donald Trump mentioned the renegotiation of NAFTA with Canada and Mexico, saying, "I think we'll probably end up terminating NAFTA at some point."

