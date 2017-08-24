Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
Sears is closing 28 more Kmart stores
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
Your Money, Your America
Trump Inc.
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
Who is..?
CNNMoney Investigates
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
The Feed
Markets
Amazon-Whole Foods merger gets green light from U.S. government
Investing
Economy
Buzz
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
Before the Bell
Romans’ Numeral
Investing Guide
Fear & Greed
Quest Means Business
Tech
Google is offering a test for depression
Business
Culture
Gadgets
Future
Startups
Powering Your World
Upstarts
Innovative Cities
Unhackable
15 Questions
Media
Personal Finance
6 things you should be saving for -- but aren't
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Home Trends
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
Feeling the squeeze? Stop buying brands
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Start Small, Think Big
Luxury
Mercedes unveils stunning, super-long luxury convertible
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
Innovative Cities
Detroit makes housing affordable with tiny homes
Detroit is in a period of economic recovery, yet many of the hardest hit still don't have adequate housing. The Cass Community Center Tiny Homes Project's answer was to build 25 houses for less than $45,000 each.
Related Videos
02:35
Detroit makes housing affordable with tiny homes
01:05
China's huge panda-shaped solar farm
01:07
Smog-eating tower cleans Beijing's air
00:58
This solar farm floats atop a flooded coal mine
02:04
China's elevated bus now stands idle
03:10
This Japanese city wants to be the next startup hub
Top Videos
01:46
Young tourists flock to Iran
01:02
Samsung unveils the hopefully non-combustible Galaxy Note 8
00:52
Dancing robots set world record ... again
01:45
The difference a night makes in Trump speeches
01:49
These organizations have canceled events at Trump's Mar-a-Lago
04:14
Email prankster poses as Bannon, punks Breitbart
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until October 2018 with this card
$200 just for using this credit card
3 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
Rack up unlimited miles with this astonishing credit card
Most Popular
Powerball: Massachusetts ticket snags $759 million jackpot
What the chaos looks like if Congress fails to raise debt ceiling by October
China accuses Trump of 'sabotaging' world trade system