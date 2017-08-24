Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
CNNMoney Sport
Mayweather v. McGregor: The money behind the fight
by Abigail Brooks
@_abigailbrooks
The highly anticipated bout between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor could lead to one of the biggest purses ever. CNNMoney's Ahiza Garcia breaks down the money behind the fight.
