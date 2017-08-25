Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

92% of bets on McGregor, but money's on Mayweather

Jay Kornegay, VP of Westgate SportsBook in Las Vegas says more bets are on Conor McGregor even though most of the money is on Floyd Mayweather Jr. "If McGregor wins this fight, it's going to be a stiff jab to the jaw" to his business, he says.

