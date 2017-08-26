Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

North Korea launches trio of missiles

Pyongyang launched three short-range ballistic missiles after being praised by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson for showing "restraint" in its weapons program. CNN's Will Ripley reports from inside North Korea.

