No, Mr. President, journalists aren't 'sick'

Joanne Lipman, Lydia Polgreen and Jeff Greenfield react to the president's claim that journalists "don't like our country." Greenfield says Trump's anti-media attacks are "at a level that exceeds anything that I can remember."

