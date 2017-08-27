Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Greenfield: Trump is 'delusional' about reality

Political analyst Jeff Greenfield tells Brian Stelter that President Trump's bashing of the "liberal" media helps him to hold onto his base "as his popularity declines." He says "this is a president whose relationship to reality is casual at best."

