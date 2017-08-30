Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

The history of ticker tape

Before radio and TV, the stock ticker transmitted accurate financial information over telegraph lines. CNNMoney's Richard Quest explores the rich history of the machine that revolutionized Wall Street.

