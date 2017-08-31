Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Mnuchin on putting Harriet Tubman on the $20

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's predecessor decided to put Harriet Tubman on a new version of the $20 bill. But Mnuchin said on CNBC Thursday that he's more focused on anti-counterfeiting efforts than who will be on the currency.

