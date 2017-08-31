Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Quest Means Business

London mayor: U.K. has no game plan on Brexit

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says "an extreme hard Brexit is no good for the U.K." and that British Prime Minister Theresa May "needs to get a grip" and prioritize the needs of the country.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular