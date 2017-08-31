Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Volkswagen's electric concept bus is far out, man

Volkswagen introduces its new concept bus, the I.D. Buzz, at this year's Pebble Beach auto show. This electric bus with autonomous aspirations plans to hit your local dealership in 2022.

