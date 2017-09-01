Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Trump taps oil reserve to keep gas prices down after Harvey

The Trump administration has tapped an emergency stockpile of crude oil in response to the major refinery outages in the U.S. Gulf Coast caused by Hurricane Harvey. Gas prices are still moving higher before Labor Day weekend though.

