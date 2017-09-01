Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Drive

The 20-foot-long 2-seat Mercedes convertible

CNNMoney's Peter Valdes-Dapena interviews Daimler AG's Chief Design Officer Gorden Wagener about the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet at the Pebble Beach auto show. He calls it "ultimate luxury" but will anybody ever be able to buy it?

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular