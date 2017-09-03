Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International

Right-wing media in denial about Russia probe?

The investigations into Trump and Russia are ongoing, yet conservative media heavyweights are talking about it in the past tense, as if the matter is settled and Trump has been vindicated. Brian Stelter scrutinizes the talking points.

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular