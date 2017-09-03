Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International

Stelter: Lack of answers from Sarah Sanders

CNN's Brian Stelter says he has noticed that White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tends to tell reporters that she'll "get back to them" during briefings instead of answering the reporters' questions. 

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular