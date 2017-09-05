Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
5 Stunning Stats

5 stunning stats about Olive Garden

Olive Garden has grown from a single Orlando store in the 1980s to more than 800 restaurants. The secret to its success? Breadsticks and chicken alfredo.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular