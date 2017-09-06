Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

Facebook sold ads to Russian-linked accounts during election

Sen. Mark Warner speaks with CNN's Erin Burnett about Facebook selling ads to a Russian company during the 2016 presidential election.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular