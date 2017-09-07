Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Can the NFL recover from its ratings slump?

The NFL - king of live TV - saw ratings fall last year as it weathered multiple controversies and competed against a wild presidential election. This year, it is looking to reclaim its former dominance.

