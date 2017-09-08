Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
Target promises cheaper prices, fewer sales
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
Your Money, Your America
Trump Inc.
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
Who is..?
CNNMoney Investigates
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
The Feed
Markets
Target promises cheaper prices, fewer sales
Investing
Economy
Buzz
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
Before the Bell
Romans’ Numeral
Investing Guide
Fear & Greed
Quest Means Business
Tech
Equifax's delayed hack disclosure: Did it break the law?
Business
Culture
Gadgets
Future
Startups
Powering Your World
Upstarts
Innovative Cities
Unhackable
15 Questions
Media
Personal Finance
These books could be game changers for your money
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Home Trends
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
Feeling the squeeze? Stop buying brands
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Start Small, Think Big
Luxury
Mercedes unveils stunning, super-long luxury convertible
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
CNNMoney Reports
Millennials beware! Avocado prices soar
by Olivia Chang
@CNNMoney
Still thinking of buying avocado toast? The fruit's wholesale price has surged 125% this year thanks to a weak harvest and insatiable demand.
Related Videos
01:23
Millennials beware! Avocado prices soar
02:14
Irma to slam southern Florida, head inland
00:42
Fuel trucks get Florida Highway Patrol escort
01:28
A history of President Trump's feud with Graydon Carter
02:49
Hurricane watch issued for South Florida, Keys
00:48
Space station gets a look at Hurricane Irma
Top Videos
01:35
Would you pay $1,000 for the latest iPhone?
01:26
Hurricane Irma's trail of destruction
01:36
5 of the biggest data breaches ever
00:58
China's love of QR codes
01:28
A history of President Trump's feud with Graydon Carter
01:01
SpaceX launches secretive space plane
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until November 2018 with this card
$200 just for using this credit card
Must-have cards for those with excellent credit
Rack up unlimited miles with this astonishing credit card
Most Popular
How to find out if you're affected by the Equifax hack
Eric Bolling out at Fox News after report of lewd text messages
Equifax data breach: What you need to know