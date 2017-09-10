Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Beth Mowins becomes first woman in 30 years to call an NFL game

Beth Mowins will be ESPN's play-by-play announcer for the "Monday Night Football" game between the Chargers and Denver Broncos, the first regular-season NFL game called by a woman in 30 years.

