Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

Sanders vows to introduce 'Medicare for All'

Jake Tapper asks Sen. Bernie Sanders if he will introduce a single-payer health care bill, now that the Republican Obamacare repeal effort has collapsed.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular