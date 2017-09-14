Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Mnuchin: Plane request was about national security, not personal travel

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin responds to criticism for requesting the use of a government jet for his European honeymoon. The Treasury Department withdrew the request before the travel occurred.

