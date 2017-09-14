Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Mnuchin: Plane request was about national security, not personal travel
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin responds to criticism for requesting the use of a government jet for his European honeymoon. The Treasury Department withdrew the request before the travel occurred.
Related Videos
01:20
Mnuchin: Plane request was about national security, not personal travel
02:10
Elon Musk's favorite SpaceX explosions
03:24
Freezing your credit after Equifax hack...not so easy
02:12
ESPN host faces controversy over Trump tweets
01:19
Widespread destruction in the Florida Keys
01:01
Sarah Sanders: Jemele Hill comments 'outrageous'
Top Videos
02:10
Here's Elon Musk's favorite SpaceX explosions
03:24
Freezing your credit after Equifax hack...not so easy
01:43
Electric cars of tomorrow
02:12
ESPN host faces controversy over Trump tweets
01:13
Startup Bodega accused of cultural insensitivity
01:04
Robot conductor for Andrea Bocelli concert
Most Popular
Here's what happened when I tried to freeze my credit
How to find out if you're affected by the Equifax hack
Pro-Trump media incensed over reports he struck deal with Dems on Dreamers