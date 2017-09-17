Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Nancy Gibbs on why it's 'Time' to step down 

Time magazine editor-in-chief Nancy Gibbs tells Brian Stelter why she's stepping down after 32 years at the company and says the fun part is "figuring out" what's next for her.

