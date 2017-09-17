Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International

A plot twist in Trump coverage?

Is President Trump getting more positive coverage because he is cutting deals with Democrats? Nancy Gibbs says this is the "plot twist presidency" and asks: "When are we going to stop being surprised at being surprised" by what Trump does?

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular