Sam Adams founder: 'I'm not a good CEO'
by Haley Draznin
@haleydraz
Jim Koch, founder of Samuel Adams beer, comes from a family of brewers but says even his father discouraged him from getting into the beer business. He tells CNN's Poppy Harlow how he succeeded against the odds.
Related Videos
07:01
Sam Adams founder: 'I'm not a good CEO'
06:02
Marriott hotel heir on political climate: 'Very unfortunate'
05:52
Girls Who Code founder: Empathy is 'uniquely female'
06:18
Why refugee doctors run grocery stores in America
05:07
Fast food president: I grew up on a $10/week food budget
03:00
I'm a janitor getting stock options
Top Videos
03:36
This founder is putting women in control of dating
02:35
Big moments from the Emmys
01:04
Sean Spicer makes surprise cameo at Emmys
01:45
5 stunning stats about Boeing
04:33
Robert De Niro: We have a 'responsibility' to rebuild Barbuda
01:20
Mnuchin: Plane request was about national security, not personal travel
