Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
American Opportunity

Sam Adams founder: 'I'm not a good CEO'

Jim Koch, founder of Samuel Adams beer, comes from a family of brewers but says even his father discouraged him from getting into the beer business. He tells CNN's Poppy Harlow how he succeeded against the odds.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular